Stocks rally on trade hopes, tentative deal avoiding gov shutdown

Feb. 12, 2019 4:20 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Stocks scored broad gains as investors cheered the potential for a U.S.-China trade deal and an agreement in principle among U.S. lawmakers to avoid a partial government shutdown.
  • “The rally you see now indicates the market thinks there’s progress” toward a U.S.-China trade deal, says Abe Sheikh, chief investment officer of Cougar Global Investments. “But if there isn’t progress, there will be shocks felt through the market.”
  • Meanwhile, Pres. Trump expressed some reservations about the shutdown agreement but said another shutdown was unlikely.
  • Today's gains lifted the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average (2,743) at the close or the first time since Dec. 3.
  • Ten of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 posted gains, led by materials (+2.3%), consumer discretionary (+1.7%), industrials (+1.6%) and financials (+1.6%), while only the real estate (-0.7%) group finished in the red.
  • U.S. Treasury prices ended lower note, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the two-year yield and the 10-year yield climbing 2 bps each to 2.50% and 2.68%, respectively.
  • U.S. WTI crude oil settled +1.3% to $53.10/bbl as OPEC's monthly report showed members substantially reduced production in January.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.