Stocks rally on trade hopes, tentative deal avoiding gov shutdown
Feb. 12, 2019 4:20 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Stocks scored broad gains as investors cheered the potential for a U.S.-China trade deal and an agreement in principle among U.S. lawmakers to avoid a partial government shutdown.
- “The rally you see now indicates the market thinks there’s progress” toward a U.S.-China trade deal, says Abe Sheikh, chief investment officer of Cougar Global Investments. “But if there isn’t progress, there will be shocks felt through the market.”
- Meanwhile, Pres. Trump expressed some reservations about the shutdown agreement but said another shutdown was unlikely.
- Today's gains lifted the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average (2,743) at the close or the first time since Dec. 3.
- Ten of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 posted gains, led by materials (+2.3%), consumer discretionary (+1.7%), industrials (+1.6%) and financials (+1.6%), while only the real estate (-0.7%) group finished in the red.
- U.S. Treasury prices ended lower note, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the two-year yield and the 10-year yield climbing 2 bps each to 2.50% and 2.68%, respectively.
- U.S. WTI crude oil settled +1.3% to $53.10/bbl as OPEC's monthly report showed members substantially reduced production in January.