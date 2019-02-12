Comparable sales up 2% at Denny's

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reports in-line Q4 results off comparable sales growth of 2.1% at company-owned stores.

Company restaurant operating margin fell 20 bps to 16.2% of sales due chiefly to increases in minimum wages and third-party delivery costs.

Looking ahead, the company expects same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants of between 0% and 2%. 35 to 45 new restaurant openings are anticipated. Restaurant operating margin is expected to fall between 15.0% and 16.5%.

