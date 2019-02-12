Arch Capital Q4 NIW rises 17%
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Q4 operating income per share of 46 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 38 cents and compares with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 pretax current accident year catastrophic losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were $118.2M, primarily from Hurricane Michael and the California wildfires.
- Q4 net premiums written of $1.30B, up 17% from $1.11B a year ago.
- Q4 combined ratio of 87.8% vs. 86.3% a year earlier.
- Excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development, combined ratio was 80.8% vs. 87.0% a year earlier.
- Book value per common share of $21.52 at Dec. 31, 2018, up 1.7% in the quarter.
- Conference call on Feb. 13 at 11:00 AM ET.
