Exelixis to launch early-stage study of kinase inhibitor XL092

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) initiates a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating XL092, its first internally discovered compound to enter the clinic after it resumed drug discovery activities. The first phase will assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics while the dose-escalation phase will generate preliminary efficacy data in patient with advanced solid tumors.

The company says XL092 is a next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets kinases that play key roles in cancer proliferation and survival.