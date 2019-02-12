Twilio -2.8% on mixed Q4

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares drop 2.8% on Q4 results that beat revenue estimates with 77% Y/Y growth but met on EPS.

Q1 and FY19 guidance include the SendGrid acquisition (from February 1) and the consensus estimates don't so the two aren't comparable.

Q1 guidance expects revenue from $222M to $225M with EPS from $0 to $0.01. FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.065B to $1.077B and EPS from $0.08 to $0.11.

Q4 revenue breakdown: Base, $186.2M (consensus: $174.4M); Variable, $18.1M (consensus: $10.2M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET

