American Electric to buy Sempra Energy wind assets for $1.05B

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) agrees to acquire Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) renewables business, including 724 MW of operating wind generation and battery assets, for $1.056B.

Sempra Renewables jointly owns all or part of seven wind farms and one battery installation in seven states; five of the wind farms are jointly owned with BP, which will retain its ownership share of those projects.

AEP says its own renewable generation portfolio includes 351 MW of contracted renewable generation including wind and solar projects in Texas, California, Nevada and Utah, which will grow to 1,302 MW of renewable generation in 11 states after close of the Sempra deal and completion of the Santa Rita wind project under construction in Texas.

AEP also reaffirms its 2019 operating EPS guidance range of $4.00-$4.20.