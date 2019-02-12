Quotient Tech -10% after swing to Q4 loss
Feb. 12, 2019 4:35 PM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)QUOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) has slid 10.3% after hours following a worse loss than expected in its Q4 earnings report, as rising costs outstripped sales gains.
- Revenues grew 15% as expected, but the company swung to a loss of $4.5M on a GAAP basis vs. a year-ago profit of $4.2M.
- EBITDA came to $16.5M, up from $13.9M.
- The company reported transactions fell 11% to 869M.
- Cash and equivalents were down to $302M from the prior-year $334.6M.
- For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $94M-$98M, and EBITDA of $6M-$8M. For the full year, it's expecting revenue of $460M-$470M and EBITDA of $66M-$71M.
