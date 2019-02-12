Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+51.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PXD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 30 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.