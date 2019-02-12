CF Industries Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+2300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+12.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.