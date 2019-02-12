Blackstone Mortgage Q4 originations of $3.5B

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q4 core EPS of 69 cents beats the consensus estimate of 65 cents; compares with 75 cents in the Q3.

Q4 originations of $3.5B across 21 transactions.

Book value per share of $27.20 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $27.53 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q4 interest and related income of $206.1M vs. $146.1M in the year-ago period.

Reports $2.9B of net credit capacity growth across six credit facilities during the quarter.

Portfolio grew 42% in 2018 to $15.8B.

96% of portfolio is floating rate.

