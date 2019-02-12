TripAdvisor -5% on mixed Q4 with Hotel weakness

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) falls 5% on Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS and Hotel performance metrics.

Hotel revenue: Total, $240M (consensus: $246.6M); Click-based and transaction, $139 (consensus: $142.1M); Display-based ad and subscription, $77M (consensus: $80.4M); Other, $24M (flat with consensus).

Non-hotel revenue was $106M, above the $97.2M consensus.

Average monthly unique hotel shoppers totaled 113M (consensus: 121M) and revenue per hotel shopper came in above the $0.39 consensus with $0.41.

FY guidance expects double-digit Adjusted EBIDA growth compared to the 11.5% analyst estimate.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET tomorrow morning with a webcast available here.

