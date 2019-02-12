Fidelity National Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.