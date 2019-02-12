Andersons Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ANDE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.