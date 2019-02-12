J2 Global +3.4% after record Q4 revenues lead to profit beat

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is up 3.4% in postmarket trading after it topped high estimates with its adjusted profits amid posting record Q4 revenues, paced by heavy gains in digital media.

Net income ticked up to $50.6M on a GAAP basis from $49.9M.

EBITDA rose 8.7%, to $154.3M.

Net cash from operations rose 25.5% to $107.2M; free cash flow increased 27.2% to $95.8M. The company wrapped the quarter with $293.3M in liquidity.

Revenue by segment: Cloud Services, $148.1M (up 0.8%); Digital media, $198M (up 16.8%).

For the coming year, it's guiding to revenues of $1.29B-$1.33B (above consensus for $1.28B), EBITDA of $520M-$540 and EPS of $6.65-$6.95M (vs. consensus for $6.75).

