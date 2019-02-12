HubSpot -1.7% despite Q4 beats
Feb. 12, 2019 4:58 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)HUBSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) drops 1.7% after Q4 results that beat estimates with 35% Y/Y revenue growth but included in-line EPS guidance.
- Q1 guidance has upside revenue from $146.5M to $147.5M (consensus: $145.95M) with EPS from $0.23 to $0.25 (consensus: $0.24).
- FY19 guidance has upside revenue from $648M to $652M (consensus: $636.55M) with EPS from $1.08 to $1.16 (consensus: $1.12).
- Q4 revenue breakdown: Subscription, $136.8M (consensus: $131.3M); Professional services and other, $7.2M (consensus: $6.2M).
- Operating margin came in at 9.8% compared to the 8.7% consensus.
- Press release
- Previously: HubSpot beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)