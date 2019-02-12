Cleveland-Cliffs names Koci as new CFO; Flanagan to depart

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) appoints Keith Koci as its new CFO, effective immediately, replacing Tim Flanagan, who is leaving the company; no explanation is provided.

Koci joins CLF from Metals USA Holdings, where he served most recently as Senior VP and CFO since 2013; he joined the company in 1998.

Koci will be reunited with CLF Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves, who was Chairman, President and CEO of Metals USA during 2006-13.

Flanagan joined CLF in 2010 and became Executive VP and CFO in January 2018; he previously spent eight years at Arthur Andersen.