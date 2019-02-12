Assurant Q4 non-GAAP EPS declines on catastrophe losses
Feb. 12, 2019 5:03 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)AIZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Beating consensus estimate by 20 cents, Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Q4 net operating income of 77 cents per share declines from $1.84 in the year-ago quarter, mainly driven by higher reportable catastrophe losses.
- Excluding reportable catastrophes, Q4 net operating income was $144.5M vs. $100.0M a year earlier.
- Q4 total revenue of $2.32B vs. $1.68B a year ago.
- Q4 net investment income of $180.8M vs. $118.9M a year ago.
- Q4 net earned premiums, fees, and other income from Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed segment were $2.17B, up from $1.52B in Q4 2017, driven by $645M of revenue from TWG.
- 2019 guidance: Sees net operating income per diluted share, excluding catastrophe losses, increasing 6%-10% from 2018.
- Conference call on Feb. 13 at 8:00 AM ET.
- Previously: Assurant beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)