Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) has tanked in after-hours trade, down 22.5% , after a heavy shortfall in its Q4 earnings and outlook.

Revenues grew 4.5% Y/Y but dropped 12% from the previous quarter to $29.1M.

Gross margin fell to 54% from the previous quarter's 58%.

“We are certainly disappointed in our fourth quarter results and outlook for the first quarter of 2019 due to the challenging data center end-market conditions,” says CEO/Chairman Faraj Aalaei. “Nevertheless, we are encouraged by the growth prospects of our Enterprise Infrastructure and Access businesses in 2019.”

Liquidity was $67.4M as of Dec. 31, nearly flat from the prior quarter's $67.3M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $19M-$21M, well short of consensus for $33.3M.

It also sees gross margin of 53.5%-55.5% and opex of $20.5M-$23M.

