Groupon -14% after profit shortfall in Q4

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has tumbled after hours, -13.8% , after Q4 profits missed expectations despite an upside revenue surprise.

Revenues fell 8.4% Y/Y, less than expected, and gross profit dropped 5% to $366.1M.

Income from continuing operations dropped to $49.9M from $51.1M, and attributable net income (GAAP) fell to $46.2M from $47.7M.

Adjusted net income rose to $60M from $41.7M, and EBITDA dipped to $104.6M from $105.3M.

Global units sold dropped 8% to 50.5M (North America -13%, International +3%) amid lower traffic and a focus on long-term gross profit (leading to fewer units).

For the coming fiscal year, it's guiding to EBITDA of $270M, below expectations for $301.6M.

Cash and equivalents are at $841M and the company has an undrawn $250M revolving credit facility.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Previously: Groupon misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 12 2019)

Press release