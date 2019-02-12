UDR Q4 same-store NOI growth 3.4% Y/Y
Feb. 12, 2019 5:23 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)UDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) Q4 FFO per share, as adjusted, of 50 cents vs. 48 cents in the year-ago quarter; beats average analyst estimate of 49 cents.
- Q4 same-store NOI increased 3.4% Y/Y on same-store revenue growth of 3.7% and same-store expense growth of 4.4%.
- Weighted average same-store physical occupancy increased by 10 basis points year-over-year to 96.8%.
- Sees Q4 FFOA per share of 48 cents-50 cents and FY2019 FFOA per share of $2.03-$2.07.
- Sees FY2019 same-store revenue growth of 3.00%-4.00%, same-store NOI growth of 3.25%-4.25%.
- Conference call on Feb. 13 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Previously: UDR beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)