UDR Q4 same-store NOI growth 3.4% Y/Y

Feb. 12, 2019 5:23 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)UDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) Q4 FFO per share, as adjusted, of 50 cents vs. 48 cents in the year-ago quarter; beats average analyst estimate of 49 cents.
  • Q4 same-store NOI increased 3.4% Y/Y on same-store revenue growth of 3.7% and same-store expense growth of 4.4%.
  • Weighted average same-store physical occupancy increased by 10 basis points year-over-year to 96.8%.
  • Sees Q4 FFOA per share of 48 cents-50 cents and FY2019 FFOA per share of $2.03-$2.07.
  • Sees FY2019 same-store revenue growth of 3.00%-4.00%, same-store NOI growth of 3.25%-4.25%.
  • Conference call on Feb. 13 at 1:00 PM ET.
