Occidental Petro slips despite Q4 beat; sees production gains with lower capex

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -1.6% after-hours despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, with record Q4 cash flow from operations before working capital of $1.9B.

OXY says Q4 total production rose 2.8% Y/Y to 700K boe/day, with Permian Basin production climbing 11% to 250K boe/day, at the high end of guidance, due to improved well performance and development activity.

At year-end 2018, OXY's preliminary worldwide proved reserves totaled 2.8B boe, compared to 2.6B boe at the end of 2017; proved reserves consisted of ~57% oil, 18% natural gas liquids and 25% gas.

OXY forecasts FY 2019 production growth of 9%-11%, with 30% Y/Y growth in Permian resources, while anticipated a 10% lower capital spending budget of $4.5B.