Amazon, GM in talks to invest in electric pickup truck maker Rivian - Reuters

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are in talks to invest in Rivian Automotive in a deal that would value the electric pickup truck manufacturer at $1B-$2B, with an announcement possible later this month, Reuters reports.

The deal would give AMZN and GM minority stakes in Rivian and would be a major boost for the Michigan-based startup, which aspires to be the first automaker to the U.S. consumer market with an electric pickup.

Amazon also has invested in self-driving car startup Aurora, in a $530M funding round announced last week.