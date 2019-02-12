Vale +5% as CFO says top managers were unaware of dam risk report
Feb. 12, 2019 6:20 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) senior management was never shown internal security documents indicating that its tailings dam at Brumadinho was at risk of collapse, CFO Luciano Siani said today at a news conference, pushing shares +5.6% in today's trade.
- It was debatable whether technical details on Vale's dams should reach the board, as that could affect flexible decision-making, Siani said a day after a Reuters analysis of internal documents that classified the dam that collapsed last month as being 2x more likely to fail than the maximum level of risk tolerated under company guidelines.
- Siani maintained Vale's board was told that the dam - which held more than 12M cm of iron ore tailings - was stable.
- "The news conference helped reduce risk perception in relation to potential future litigation," says Brazil's XP Investimentos, adding that the current depressed share price more than reflected future risks from the collapse.