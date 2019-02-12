GE leads in gas turbine orders, Mitsubishi wins on new technology - report

General Electric (NYSE:GE) booked the most orders for electricity generating gas turbines in 2018 but fell to second place behind Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems for the largest and most advanced machines, Reuters reports, citing data from McCoy Power Reports.

The latest rankings show Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) captured 41% of the orders last year for turbines that can produce 100 MW or more, compared with 28% for GE and 25% for Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Among newest generation post F-class turbines, Mitsubishi Hitachi amassed 49% of orders, vs. 34% for GE and 16% for Siemens, while GE dominated orders for older technology F-class turbines with 33% of orders by capacity, vs. 31% for MHPS and 26% for Siemens.