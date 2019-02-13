Sibanye-Stillwater says may restructure loss-making gold shafts
Feb. 12, 2019 7:05 PM ETSBSWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) says it is considering measures including restructuring if alternative solutions cannot be found to bring loss-making gold shafts back to profitability.
- SBGL says it has been engaged in talks with key stakeholders such as unions through forums where it highlighted the challenges facing its bullion operations.
- SBGL said last month that its 2018 bullion production would miss guidance and come in at 1.1M oz., and recent reports say the miner has indicated to unions that it may cut up to 5K jobs at its struggling Driefontein operation.