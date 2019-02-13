IEA: Sanctions, cuts not weighing on oil supply
By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor17 Comments
- The IEA has left its global demand growth forecast of 1.4M bpd for 2019 unchanged from its last report in January, stating the oil market will struggle to absorb fast-growing crude supply from outside OPEC, even with the group's production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
- "In 2019 the U.S. alone will grow its crude oil production by more than Venezuela's current output," the IEA added. "In quality terms, it is more complicated."
- Crude futures +1% to $53.63/bbl.
