Stocks extend gains on trade optimism

Big gains were seen in Asia overnight, with Shanghai climbing 1.8% , as President Trump said he was willing to "let slide" a March 2 deadline for resolving the U.S.-China trade conflict if negotiations were progressing well.

The softer tone suggests the two sides are making headway on key issues like intellectual property theft and force technology transfers.

Europe is up mildly on the news, while indications from U.S. equity futures signal gains back home, with the DJIA pointing to a 72 point advance.

Oil is up 1.2% at $53.72/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1316/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.68%.

