Hilton Worldwide beat estimates in Q4

Feb. 13, 2019 6:43 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)HLTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) reports system-wide RevPAR rose 2% in Q4, primarily driven by increased ADR.
  • U.S. comparable RevPAR grew 1.1%%.
  • Management and franchise fees increased 13.9% to $532M.
  • Owned and leased hotels revenue up 1.3% to $385M.
  • System-wide occupancy rate flat at 72.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA expanded 12.4% to $544M.
  • Operating margin rate improved 330 bps to 15.8%.
  • During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.2M common stock at ~$160M and an average price per share of $71.83.
  • Q1 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +1% to +3%; Adjusted EBITDA: $470M to $490M; Management and franchise fees: +7% to +9%; Net income: $169M to $183M; Adjusted EPS: $0.73 to $0.78.
  • FY2019 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +1% to +3%; Adjusted EBITDA: $2.24B to $2.29B; Management and franchise fees: +7% to +9%; G&A expense: $430M to $450M; Net income: $895M to $931M; Diluted EPS: $3.0 to $3.12; Adjusted EPS: $3.66 to $3.78; Capex: $175M to $200M; Net unit growth: ~6.5%.
  • Previously: Hilton Worldwide beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)
