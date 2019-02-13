Hilton Worldwide beat estimates in Q4
Feb. 13, 2019 6:43 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)HLTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) reports system-wide RevPAR rose 2% in Q4, primarily driven by increased ADR.
- U.S. comparable RevPAR grew 1.1%%.
- Management and franchise fees increased 13.9% to $532M.
- Owned and leased hotels revenue up 1.3% to $385M.
- System-wide occupancy rate flat at 72.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA expanded 12.4% to $544M.
- Operating margin rate improved 330 bps to 15.8%.
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.2M common stock at ~$160M and an average price per share of $71.83.
- Q1 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +1% to +3%; Adjusted EBITDA: $470M to $490M; Management and franchise fees: +7% to +9%; Net income: $169M to $183M; Adjusted EPS: $0.73 to $0.78.
- FY2019 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +1% to +3%; Adjusted EBITDA: $2.24B to $2.29B; Management and franchise fees: +7% to +9%; G&A expense: $430M to $450M; Net income: $895M to $931M; Diluted EPS: $3.0 to $3.12; Adjusted EPS: $3.66 to $3.78; Capex: $175M to $200M; Net unit growth: ~6.5%.
