More on ACCO Brands's Q4 miss
Feb. 13, 2019
- ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) reports comparable sales declined 4.6% in Q4, due to lower sales in the U.S.
- ACCO Brands North America sales fell 9.6% to $228.9M.
- ACCO Brands EMEA sales down 5.9% to $167.1M.
- ACCO Brands International sales dropped 2.1% to $133.3M.
- Gross margin rate deleveraged 170 bps to 33.5%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate decreased 170 bps to 13.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin slipped 190 bps to 17.6%.
- "While 2018 did not live up to our expectations, we generated strong cash flow and delivered terrific results in Brazil, Canada and across EMEA," said Boris Elisman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands. "In the U.S. we are taking aggressive actions to offset sales and margin pressures from commercial customer consolidation, as well as higher inflation and tariffs. While we expect the environment to remain challenging in 2019, we believe we are well positioned to improve our profit and cash flow, execute on our strategy, and increase shareholder value."
- FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: -3% to flat; Adjusted EPS: $1.10 to $1.20; Free cash flow: $165M to $175M.
