Cedar Fair sets higher long-term EBITDA target
Feb. 13, 2019 6:53 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)FUNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reports that for all of 2019 attendance rose 1% to 25.9M guests and average per capita spending increased 1% to $47.69.
- Operating income was down 2% to $291M for the full year. Higher labor costs factored into the decline. Full-year EBITDA dropped 2% to $468M.
- Sales to date on 2019 advance purchase commitments were up 25% Y/Y.
- Cedar Fair announces a new long-term adjusted EBITDA growth target of $575M by 2023.
- FUN +0.10% premarket to $52.70.
