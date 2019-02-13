Veoneer -5% after profit miss
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) reports organic sales fell 9% in Q4. Active safety sales rose 1% during the quarter.
- Operating margin fell 14% during the quarter and is expected to worsen in the first half of 2019. Full-year organic sales are anticipated to be flat or decline slightly.
- CEO update: "During the fourth quarter of 2018 we saw a sharp decline in the LVP (global light vehicle production) in China and Western Europe and we anticipate that these markets will continue to show weakness in the first half of this year. We expect the situation to improve in the second half, but we currently expect a slight decline in the global LVP for the full year 2019."
- Shares of Veoneer are down 4.77% in premarket trading to $27.56 vs. a 52-week trading range of $22.63 to $57.93.
