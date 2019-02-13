More on CBIZ's Q4 mixed results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) reports same-unit revenue rose 0.4% in Q4.

Acquisition contributed $3.1M (+1.6%) to the revenue in the quarter.

Segment revenue: Financial services: $122.44M (+3.1%); Benefits and Insurance services: $68.29M (-0.3%); National practices: $8.3M (+5.9%).

Gross margin rate climbed 600 bps to 8.6%.

Operating margin rate was 4.1% for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 46.1% to $4.84M.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: +4% to +6%; Diluted EPS: +10% to +12%; Weighted average share count: ~56.5M to 57M; Tax rate: ~25%.

