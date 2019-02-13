Camtek +4% on Q4 beats, in-line guide
Feb. 13, 2019 7:16 AM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)CAMTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) gains 4% pre-market on Q4 beats with 28% Y/Y revenue growth and Q1 guidance with in-line revenue from $33.5M to $34.5M (consensus: $33.75M).
- Gross profit was 51% of revenues compared to the 48% last year. Operating profit was 21%, up from last year's 15%.
- Operating cash flow totaled $7.2M and Camtek ended the quarter with $54.9M in cash and equivalents.
- Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM ET with a webcast here.
- Press release.
