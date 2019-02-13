Camtek +4% on Q4 beats, in-line guide

Feb. 13, 2019 7:16 AM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)CAMTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) gains 4% pre-market on Q4 beats with 28% Y/Y revenue growth and Q1 guidance with in-line revenue from $33.5M to $34.5M (consensus: $33.75M).
  • Gross profit was 51% of revenues compared to the 48% last year. Operating profit was 21%, up from last year's 15%.
  • Operating cash flow totaled $7.2M and Camtek ended the quarter with $54.9M in cash and equivalents.
  • Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
  • Previously: Camtek beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)
