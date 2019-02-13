Chimera Q4 economic return damaged by volatile market

  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q4 core EPS of 58 cents, in line with the average analyst estimate, compares with 60 cents in Q3 and 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 GAAP net interest income of $154.1M rose from $147.0M in Q3.
  • Q4 economic return on book value was negative 3.7%.
  • “Despite a volatile market environment in the fourth quarter, Chimera generated a 6.2% economic return for the full year 2018,” says CEO and President Matthew Lambiase.
  • Chimera -0.3% in premarket trading.
  • Sponsored two mortgage loan securitizations during Q4 for $736M and incurred $3.8M in securitization deal-related expenses.
  • GAAP book value of $15.90 per common share.
  • Previously: Chimera Investment EPS in-line (Feb. 13)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.