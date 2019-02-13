Chimera Q4 economic return damaged by volatile market
Feb. 13, 2019 7:17 AM ETChimera Investment Corporation (CIM)CIMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q4 core EPS of 58 cents, in line with the average analyst estimate, compares with 60 cents in Q3 and 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 GAAP net interest income of $154.1M rose from $147.0M in Q3.
- Q4 economic return on book value was negative 3.7%.
- “Despite a volatile market environment in the fourth quarter, Chimera generated a 6.2% economic return for the full year 2018,” says CEO and President Matthew Lambiase.
- Chimera -0.3% in premarket trading.
- Sponsored two mortgage loan securitizations during Q4 for $736M and incurred $3.8M in securitization deal-related expenses.
- GAAP book value of $15.90 per common share.
