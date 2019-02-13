BHP approves $952M for Gulf of Mexico oil projects

Feb. 13, 2019 7:23 AM ETBHP Group (BHP), BPBHP, BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BHP's board approves $952M in funding to develop the BP-led Atlantis Phase 3 oil project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and to drill an appraisal well in Mexico's Trion field.
  • BHP expects the $696M Atlantis expansion project to increase production by 38K boe/day, with first production expected in 2020.
  • BHP says the Trion appraisal well and studies are meant to confirm the viability of developing the field.
  • BHP holds a 44% interest in the Atlantis field, while BP owns 56%; BHP owns a 60% stake in the Trion field, with the remaining 40% held by Mexico's state-owned Pemex.
