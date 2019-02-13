QIWI CFO to leave, shares -2.8%
Feb. 13, 2019 7:25 AM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)QIWIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) CFO Alexander Karavaev is leaving the company on May 16 to accept a management position at a privately held development company.
- QIWI slides 2.8% in premarket trading.
- Karavaev confirmed that his move isn't related to any disagreements with the management or the board on any matter.
- He'll continue to serve as CFO through full year 2018 and Q1 2019 financial results announcements and will assist in the search for a replacement.
