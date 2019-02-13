Criteo reports Q4 beats, upside guide

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) reports Q4 beats with upside Q1 guidance with revenue from $233M to $235M (consensus: $231.37M) and adjusted EBITDA from $59M to $61M.

For FY19, CRTO expects ex-TAC revenue growth of 3% to 6% in constant currency with an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 30%.

Q4 revenue ex-TAC was nearly flat Y/Y in constant currency at $272M or 41% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 12% Y/Y to $105M or 39% of revenue ex-TAC.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 8% to $86M, FCF was $40M, and net income dropped 20% Y/Y to $42M. Cash and equivalents dropped $50M to $364M partly due to acquisitions.

Earnings call is at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Criteo S.A. beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)