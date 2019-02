Teva down 11% premarket on soft guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Q4 results: Revenues: $4,559M (-15.5%).

Key product sales (North America): Generics: $1,099M (-10%); Copaxone: $356M (-44%); Bendeka/Treanda: $140M (-11%); Anda: $363M (+26%).

Key product sales (Europe): Generics: $844M (-9%); Copaxone: $118M (-24%).

Net Loss: ($2,886M) (+75.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $543M (-42.8%); Loss Per Share: ($2.85) (+75.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.53 (-43.0%); CF Ops: $2,446M (+9.9%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $17.0B - 17.4B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.20 - 2.50 vs. FactSet revenue and non-GAAP EPS consensus of $17.89B and $2.82, respectively.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $0.55 and $4.53B, respectively.

Shares are down 11% premarket on robust volume.

Previously: Teva Pharmaceutical misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)