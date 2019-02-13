Piper raises TripAdvisor target after earnings

Piper Jaffray maintains its Neutral rating on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) after earnings and raises the target from $54 to $58.

The firm calls the results "solid" and that while the first half of the year will have headwinds, TRIP should show "improving growth and EBITDA profile" in the second half.

Piper sees non-Hotel as the largest top-line driver and forecasts non-Hotel revenue growth of 24% over the next two years.

In Q4, the non-Hotel business beat revenue estimates while the Hotel side missed or fell in-line across the board.