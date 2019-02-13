Piper likes OncoCyte in premarket analyst action

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (56% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 7% premarket.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (59% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 2% premarket.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (147% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) initiated with Buy rating and $5.50 (86% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (130% upside) price target at BTIG.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) resumed with Buy rating and $4 (205% upside) price target at BTIG.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) upgraded to Buy with a $23 (27% upside) price target at Jefferies.