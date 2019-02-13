More on DRDGold 1H results

DRDGold reports a 54% Y/Y dip in 1H operating profit to R102.M; however mineral reserves jumped 83% to 6M ounces of gold

The company says that power-related problems resulted in 49kg of production loss, equivalent to R27M of revenue.

Gold production was 3% lower at 2280 kg, reflecting a 2% decline in throughput to 12,004,000 t and a slight decline in average yield to 0.190 g/t.

Sales volume declined 1.6% to 2,255kg

Despite lower production, sales remained stagnant at R1,252.5M due higher rand gold price to R554,760/kg (+1.3%).

For 2019, the company expects gold production of ~157,000-165,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of R500,000/kg

(NYSE:DRD) is +2.3% in pre-market

