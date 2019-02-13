Ford calls no-deal Brexit a 'catastrophic' scenario

Ford (NYSE:F) makes no mistake on how it feels a no-deal Brexit in the U.K. would play out for the automobile industry.

"Such a situation would be catastrophic for the U.K. auto industry and Ford’s manufacturing operations in the country," reads a Ford statement.

Ford says it has no announcement to make yet in response to a report from The Times that it was prepping to move production out of the region.

Shares of Ford are up 0.12% premarket to $8.47.

