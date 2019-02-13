AllianceBernstein Q4 operating margin narrows to 29.3%

  • AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Q4 adjusted net income of 64 cents per unit, in-line with consensus estimate, compares with 84 cents in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 adjusted revenue of $696.4M falls 9.9% from $772.6M in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 operating margin of 29.3% narrows from 35.2% a year earlier.
  • Assets under management at Q4-end were $516.4B, down 6.2% from Sept. 30, 2018; Q4 total net inflows of $0.8B compares with inflows of $1.3B in Q3.
  • Actively managed had an outflow of $1.2B during the quarter, offset by $2.0B of outflows into passively managed.
  • Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: AllianceBernstein EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)
