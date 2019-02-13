Natus Medical -19% on downside Q1, FY19 guidance

Natus Medical (BABY) Q4 results: Revenues: $141M (+7.3%).

Net Loss: ($11.6M) (-63.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $14.5M (+3.6%); Loss Per Share: ($0.35) (-59.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.43 (+2.4%); CF Ops: $33M (+67.5%).

Q1 2019 Guidance: Revenues: $111M - 115M; non-GAAP EPS: $0.01 - 0.08; EPS: ($0.20 - 0.13) vs. FactSet revenue and non-GAAP EPS consensus of $129.3M and $0.28, respectively.

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $490M - 510M; non-GAAP EPS: $1.12 - 1.49; EPS: $0.51 - 0.88 vs. FactSet revenue and non-GAAP EPS consensus of $527.9M and $1.64, respectively.

Shares are down 19% premarket on light volume.

