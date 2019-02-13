Teck Resources little changed following flagged Q4 earnings miss

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -0.1% despite reporting weaker than expected Q4 earnings and revenues; the company earlier had warned that it expected earnings to come in "significantly below" market estimates, hurt by the widening of heavy oil differentials hurt results at its Energy Business unit.

Due to lower prices of Western Canadian Select heavy oil and base metals, Teck says it recorded negative pricing adjustments, charges related to writedown in inventory and an operating loss at its Fort Hills oil sands mine.

Teck says its steelmaking coal operations achieved a quarterly production record of 7.3M metric tons in Q4 and set an annual record for total material moved in 2018.

For the full year, Teck says it achieved records in annual profit attributable to shareholders of $3.1B, revenues of $12.6B and EBITDA of $6.2B.