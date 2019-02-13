Heineken +7% after posting strong results

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) rallies after reporting strong full-year results.

Consolidated beer volumes grew 4.2% on broad growth, led by 7.7% growth for the Heineken brand itself.

The company's adjusted operating profit was €3.87B (+6.4% Y/Y) vs. €3.76B a year ago and €3.84B consensus.

Heineken expects higher beer sales and a favorable product mix to boost results in 2019.

"We’ve been reinforcing our position in new markets -- for example Mexico and Brazil -- where we’ve made strategic acquisitions to deploy the Heineken brand through larger, better and more efficient distribution systems," says CEO Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer in a Bloomberg interview.

Shares of Heineken are up 7.3% in Amsterdam trading.

