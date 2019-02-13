FLIR reports mixed Q4, upside FY revenue

Feb. 13, 2019 7:54 AM ETTeledyne FLIR, LLC (FLIR)FLIRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) reports Q4 results that beat on EPS but missed revenue estimates with a 9% Y/Y drop.
  • FY19 guidance has upside revenue from $1.92M to $1.95M (consensus: $1.85M) and in-line EPS of $2.30 to $2.36 (consensus: $2.34). The FY outlook includes the recent Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics acquisitions.
  • Earnings call is scheduled for 9 AM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
  • Previously: FLIR Systems beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 13)
  • Previously: FLIR Systems declares $0.17 dividend (Feb. 13)
