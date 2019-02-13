FLIR reports mixed Q4, upside FY revenue
Feb. 13, 2019
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) reports Q4 results that beat on EPS but missed revenue estimates with a 9% Y/Y drop.
- FY19 guidance has upside revenue from $1.92M to $1.95M (consensus: $1.85M) and in-line EPS of $2.30 to $2.36 (consensus: $2.34). The FY outlook includes the recent Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics acquisitions.
- Earnings call is scheduled for 9 AM ET with a webcast here.
- Press release.
