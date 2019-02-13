Ebix takes controlling stake in Zillious

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announces that one of its subsidiaries in India has acquired an 80% controlling stake in Zillious Solutions Private Limited.

Zillious is described as an on-demand SaaS travel technology solution, with market leadership in the corporate travel segment in India. The Zillious Exchange processes over 8 Million travel bookings annually, which conducting Gross Merchandise value of approximately $1.4B per year.

Ebix says it's funding the transaction in cash. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ebix earnings immediately.

Source: Press Release