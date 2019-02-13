CBRE +4.5% as Q4 shows strength across geographies

CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) jumps 4.5% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.21 powers past the consensus estimate by 9 cents and increases from 96 cents in the year-ago quarter, showing strength across geographies and business lines.

"Cross-border capital flows are solid, notwithstanding the ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions," says President and CEO Bob Sulentic. "While we remain mindful of potential macro challenges and the length of the current economic expansion, this continues to be a supportive environment for our business.”

In-process Development Services Portfolio increased to a record $9.0B, up $0.2B from Q3; pipeline increased by $0.1B during the quarter to $3.7B.

Global Investment Management assets under management totaled $105.5B at year-end, up $1.0B from Q3-end.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin on fee revenue was 19.2%.

Bought back $200M of its stock during Q4.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

