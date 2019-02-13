Lattice Semi +17.6% on revenue beat, upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) gains 17.6% pre-market after yesterday's Q4 report met EPS estimates and beat on revenue. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $94M to $98M (consensus: $93.72M) with gross margin expected within 2% of 57.5% and total operating expenses between $37M and $39M.

Analyst action: Susquehanna upgrades Lattice from Neutral to Positive and increases the PT from $8 to $11. The firm cites the better than expected earnings in a weak semiconductor macro environment and growth potential in the AI, 5G, and server security businesses.

